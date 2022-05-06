A man who groomed and sexually abused four teenage girls has been jailed.

Bradley Joynson, now 21, used the fact that he had a car and spent money on food and drink to prey on the girls, who were aged 13 to 15.

He then sexually assaulted them at his home, at Rotherwood Crescent, Rotherham, and in his car, telling them stories about how violent he could be to make them do as he demanded.

Joynson, who committed the offences in 2019 when he was 18, was investigated after a 14-year-old girl developed a sexually transmitted infection and went to the doctor. Another girl went missing overnight.

The others, including a 13-year-old who also developed an STI, then reported their experiences to police.Det Con Lisa Yates, of Rotherham’s Protecting Vulnerable People Unit, led the investigation.

She said: "Joynson took advantage of four young girls, all of whom were particularly vulnerable due to their own personal circumstances."He preyed upon them for his own sexual gratification and used coercion and manipulation to get his own way."Joynson initially denied having any contact with the victims, but was proved to be lying when police seized devices showing conversations with them.Det Con Yates added: “As well as the phone evidence, all four of Joynson's victims were prepared to stand up and give evidence in court.

"They gave compelling evidence in interview. I would like to thank each of them wholeheartedly for their patience and cooperation – without them, Joynson would have got away with his actions."

Joynson, who Judge Rachel Harrison described as a "dangerous offender", admitted four counts of sexual activity with a child and was jailed for four and a half years. He was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for eight years and a restraining order for each of his four victims.