Drivers in North Yorkshire have been warned to be aware of deer on the road after a spate of incidents in the last month.

North Yorkshire Police said that in the last 30 days they had been called to four collisions in Harrogate, two in Ryedale, two in Selby and one each in Hambleton and York.

In each case the deer suffered fatal injuries.

The force said collisions with deer are common in spring as young buck roe deer move to new territories.

What should you do if you hit a deer while driving?

Keep yourself and anyone with you as safe as you can.

Park in the safest place with hazard lights on.

Call an ambulance if human injuries warrant it.

Call the police, giving as precise a location as you can, on 101 (or 999 if the situation means lives could be at risk).

Don’t approach the deer as it may hurt you, or run across traffic causing another collision.

Police are asking drivers to keep a lookout for road signs warning about deer and to take particular care in forested areas.

The animals are most likely to appear on the road from sunset to midnight and in the hours shortly before and after sunrise.