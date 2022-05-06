Police say a group of people detained a man who was suspected of sexually assaulting a teenage girl outside an amusement arcade in North Yorkshire.

The incident happened outside Gilly's Amusements, on Foreshore Road, Scarborough between 3.30pm and 4pm on Easter Monday, 18 April.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A man sexually assaulted a teenage girl and was then detained by members of the public."

The force is appealing for witnesses and anyone with CCTV footage to come forward.

The spokesperson added: "The area was likely to be busy at the time with it being a bank holiday and the incident may have attracted onlookers who could have heard or seen the incident or the aftermath."

Anyone with information should call 101.