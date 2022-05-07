Former world welterweight champion Kell Brook announces retirement from boxing

Former world welterweight boxing champion, Kell Brook, has announced his retirement from the sport.

The Sheffield fighter, now 36, held the IBF welterweight title between 2014 and 2017, but will perhaps best be remembered by British fans for finally facing, and beating, arch-rival Khan in February this year.

That fight had been 17 years in the making and Brook had described his victory over Khan as the 'icing on the cake' hinting that it may be time for him to hang up his gloves.

Kell Brook during a press conference at the Exchange Hall, Manchester. Credit: PA images

During his 43 professional fights, Brook has enjoyed 43 wins with 28 of those by knockout.

His finest night came when he beat Shawn Porter to win the world title in 2014, though he emerged with credit when he was beaten by Gennady Golovkin, Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford. He held the title until 2017.

At regional level he held the British welterweight title from 2008 to 2010.