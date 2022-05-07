A goat milk producer has been fined £200,000 after a woman was crushed to death by a reversing forklift-type truck in an accident at an East Yorkshire farm.

Janet McDonald, who had lived and worked at the farm for 30 years, was walking behind the machine at the time of the incident.

Hull Crown Court were told how the driver ran to help Miss McDonald, who was trapped between the front and back wheels and was "gravely injured."

She was taken to hospital by air ambulance suffering "catastrophic" crush injuries but died later that day.

The company kept more than 3,500 goats for use in the production of a variety of dairy products

Yorkshire Dairy Goats, in St Helens in Seaton Ross, admitted failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of its employees.

The farm manager had told a Health and Safety Executive officer: "On a site this size, the only way to control the situation is to make the pedestrians responsible for their safety and stay away from the machines. There is no predictable pattern to what a telehandler is doing."

Judge John Thackray said that the company had failed to put in place measures to "segregate" pedestrians and vehicles.

The company's most recent net profit for a year was £278,000.

The company, which has an average turnover the last four accounting years of £5.81m had no previous convictions and had "voluntarily taken steps to remedy the situation and, in general, there were good and effective health and safety procedures."

He said:"None of this can return Janet to her family, friends and colleagues. It's to be hoped that such a tragedy in such circumstances never happens again."

Miss McDonald was a keen supporter of Riding for the Disabled

The company was also ordered to pay £20,000 costs. The total £200,000 bill has to be paid within three months.

Miss McDonald , who was 53-years-old, had three sisters and a brother.

George McDonald, 68, paid tribute to his much-loved younger sister. He said: "She loved all the goats and made sure they were all in tiptop condition.

She looked after them, especially the new-born ones. She loved it. She was dedicated to it. She made sure the goats were all right. "

