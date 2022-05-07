Three in court after police operation into suspected drugs gang

Three men are due to in court after a police operation targeting suspected cocaine dealers in Harrogate.

It comes after an investigation by North Yorkshire Police’s Organised Crime Unit into a gang believed to be bringing cocaine and cannabis into the county.

Officers carried out raids across Harrogate when the men were arrested and illegal drugs, cash and phones seized.

It was part of an operation into suspected drugs gangs

All three men, aged 22, 34 and a 37-year-old from Harrogate, were charged with the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

The 22-year-old from London was also charged with assaulting a police officer and the 34-year-old from Portsmouth was also charged with two counts of assault of a police officer.

Detective Inspector Fionna McEwan of North Yorkshire Police’s Organised Crime Unit, said: “The latest action follows six months of painstaking information gathering behind the scenes.

“This work is not always visible but I can assure local people that we continue to work hard to disrupt organised crime and relentlessly pursue those believed to be involved.

“If you suspect drug dealing in your neighbourhood, or you believe someone is being exploited, please don’t hesitate to make a report to us in confidence, or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers. Every piece of information, no matter how small, helps to inform a bigger picture.”