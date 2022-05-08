Thousands take part in Leeds Half Marathon

More than 5,000 runners have taken part in the Leeds Half Marathon to raise money for good causes.

The 13.1-mile annual event is organised by Jane Tomlinson's Run For All together with Leeds City Council.

Several roads around the city centre were closed from the early hours of this morning to ensure the safety of those taking part in the event.

The run kicked off outside Leeds Art Gallery on the Headrow and followed a course that took runners out of the city centre, along Meanwood Road, Stonegate Road, a section of the Ring Road, down Butcher Hill and Hawksworth Road, along Abbey Road and Kirkstall Road and then back into the city centre for the big finish on the Headrow.

Large crowds in the city centre and outer suburbs created a special atmosphere as they cheered the runners to the finish line.

Among those taking part was Rebecca Warrington who was running for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MND) The run was her seventh half marathon in seven consecutive weeks.

Rebecca's challenge was inspired by Kevin Sinfield who has raised millions of pounds for MND research and his close friend and former teammate Rob Burrow - who was diagnosed with the disease in 2019.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, Head of Events for Run For All, said: “The response to the Leeds Half Marathon never ceases to amaze us. The sun was shining and the enthusiasm and support from everyone involved, from the participants themselves to the many spectators, sponsors, partners and volunteers, all ensured the day was a fantastic success.

“It was brilliant to see so many participants cross the finish line and we can’t wait to be back in 2023 with a brand new route.”

Next year’s Leeds Half Marathon will take place on the same day as the first Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, on Sunday 14th May, and will include a brand new route for 2023.