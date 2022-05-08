Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Calendar's Katie Oscroft

Scores of Ukrainian refugees and their English hosts met for a barbecue at a Lincolnshire country house.

They exchanged stories about how they arrived in the country and their fears about relatives back home.

The get-together was arranged by Jonny Hoare who lives at Rauceby Hall near Sleaford and runs Host Ukrainian Refugees Lincolnshire Network.

"Today is important for the Ukrainian families to meet each other but also for the hosts so they can share their experiences. We've also got clothes and toys here, we didn't ask for them but they keep coming. The refugees can have a look when they come here and take what they need," he said.

Marina Yabukovska had to leave her husband Artem behind when she came to England with her two children.

Picture of Marina and her family

"I'm sad. It's difficult to live with children and in a different country. But all people near us. I have new friends, a lot of new friends, English and Ukrainian," she said.

Olya Skyrin is worried about her family members who stayed at home.

"My mother just said that she is too old to travel. It was difficult for us but mainly getting the visas," she said.

Orlya's two children have now been allocated a school close to their accommodation but according to one volunteer Karen Marlor, other families are finding it difficult.

"This coming week we're going to be looking at what support we can give to get children into suitable schools. If the child doesn't speak English yet they don't want to have to travel on a school bus so they need somewhere nearby," she said.