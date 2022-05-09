Owners of an axe-throwing venue in York have applied for permission to allow customers to drink during sessions.

The Hilt, in Goodramgate, wants to lift conditions restricting the sale of alcohol until after people have finished.

The venue, which describes itself as "an immersive Viking axe throwing experience" said it had not had any accidents since opening in September 2019.

Owners want the sale of pre-purchased drinks, limited to two per customer, to be allowed.

They said they risked being "left behind" as some of their competitors allowed members of the public to throw axes while drinking.

"Potential customers can go to our competitors to throw axes, and they can have a drink while they do it," they said.

"We are very keen not to be left behind in this increasingly competitive space, and we have carefully considered how this application might be implemented in the safest and most responsible way possible."

But the plans are facing opposition from police, who say the mixture of alcohol and bladed weapons could be "a risk to the public".

They urged city councillors to reject the application.

North Yorkshire Police said only one other axe throwing venue in the county had permission to sell alcohol, with the same conditions The Hilt currently has.

Police sergeant Jackie Booth said: "Allowing alcohol before and during the activity sessions could increase the risk of harm to staff, and other customers," Sgt Booth said in her statement."

Councillors will consider the application on Monday 16 May.