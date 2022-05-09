Traffic is facing long delays on the M1 near Barnsley after the motorway was closed because of a police incident.

South Yorkshire Police have urged drivers to avoid the area after the road was closed both ways between junctions 36 and 37, with delays of up to 90 minutes.

Further details have yet to be provided about what has caused the closure, but diversions are in place.

Northbound traffic is being taken off the motorway at junction 36 to follow the solid square diversion via the A61, A616, A629 and A628 to rejoin the M1 at junction 37.

Southbound traffic should follow the hollow triangle diversion, leaving the M1 at junction at 37 and taking the A628, A629 and A616 to rejoin the M1 at junction 35a.

Highways England said trapped traffic on the northbound carriageway was in the process of being released.

There is no traffic within the closure on the southbound carriageway.