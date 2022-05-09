Police have issued a warning to groups in Calderdale after the theft of five minibuses, including four from schools, in two weeks.

The incidents, along with an attempted theft, took place between Monday, 25 April, and Sunday, May.

Three of the incidents were in Todmorden and two in Halifax.

Calder Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector, Ben Doughty, said: "We are aware that there have been a number of incidents in the area in a short space of time and urge anyone who owns a minibus or similar style vehicle to be vigilant, ensuring you park your vehicle in a safe location."

He said enquiries were underway to identify those responsible and urged anyone with information to call 101.