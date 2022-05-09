A paedophile who raped and physically abused three young girls more than 40 years ago could spend the rest of his life in prison.

John Kelk, 68, from Barnsley, attacked his victims in the 1970s and 80s. One of the girls was just seven years old at the time.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how he dragged one of the girls by her hair, beating her and making her drink weed killer.

The allegations came to light in 2018 when one of the victims reported what had happened to her as a child to the police. Two more victims also came forward.

Kelk pleaded not guilty to the crimes, forcing his victims to give evidence at a trial.

But he was found guilty by a jury of 22 charges, including rape and sexual assault and was jailed for 30 years.

Det Con Nicola Milner, of South Yorkshire Police, praised the victims' courage.

She said: "This was a particularly horrendous case and I am extremely pleased to know that Kelk is finally behind bars where he belongs after putting each of these victims through utterly horrific ordeals.

"I am full of total admiration and respect for the victims, who have conducted themselves with remarkable courage and dignity throughout this investigation.

"While nothing can make up for what has happened to them, I hope that this significant sentence allows them to begin moving forward with the rest of their lives."