A court heard how the victim of a violent rapist had been left so mentally scarred that she now flinches at physical contact from her family.

Christopher Evans, 30, raped the woman, assaulted her, and pulled her hair so aggressively that her scalp was too sore to brush, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Judge Robin Mairs said the woman's family had described her as "outgoing and lovely" but she had become "withdrawn" and "subdued".

The judge told Evans: "You called her a 'stupid s***' and 'pathetic'. At times she felt you were capable of killing her."In a victim impact statement, the woman told how "even affection and physical contact from her family can make her flinch."

Judge Mairs told Evans: "It is clear from the courage that she showed and the strength of her evidence that she was clearly neither worthless or stupid. Your contempt for women and children is almost pathological."In a separate incident Evans, of Fernside Avenue in Huddersfield, held the head of a three-month-old child underwater a number of times, to the extent that he had to use his finger to get water out from the baby's throat.Evans was found guilty of two counts of rape, two of actual bodily harm, one of cruelty to a child and controlling behaviour.The court heard Evans had previous convictions for battery, common assault, criminal damage and the use of an imitation firearm. He was given an extended jail sentence of 20 years - made up of 16 years imprisonment and an extended licence period of four years.

The judge said Evans was a "dangerous" offender and must serve two thirds of his sentence in prison before being considered for parole.

Evans has also been ordered to sign the sex offender register indefinitely.