The family of a ten-year-old who was so badly bullied that all her hair fell out have described her as "the strongest" girl.

Ten-year-old Bonnie Pullan, from Halifax, started losing her hair from stress three years ago, when she was consistently targeted by two other girls.

Her mother, Wendy, noticed a small patch on her head during a half-term holiday.

Eventually all her hair fell out, including her eyelashes and eyebrows. Bonnie was diagnosed with alopecia universalis – meaning it is unlikely ever to grow back.

She has since won awards for her fundraising work for Alopecia UK, but still faces a daily struggle with her confidence.

Wendy noticed a bald patch on Bonnie's head when she was just seven.

Wendy said: "As a family, we remind Bonnie every day that real beauty is on the inside, but the reality is we know the importance of hair to young girls."As secondary school looms she says things to me like 'Mum, I don’t like myself' or 'Mum, all of my friends are pretty and I’m not'. It is heartbreaking to see the toll it has on her mental health."

But she added: "She’s the strongest girl I know."

Wendy described Bonnie as a "typical girl" who enjoys playing out and watching videos.

Her hair partially grew back when she was off school during the coronavirus lockdown. But when schools reopened, the stress of returning meant she lost it again.

Wendy said she continued to face abuse until she spoke with staff at her daughter's school.

Bonnie and her family are fundraising for hair replacement that could change her life.

Bonnie and her family are now asking for donations that could change her life and give her the confidence she lost. The Yorkshire Hair Clinic, in Huddersfield, has set out to raise £5,000 for "prosthetic" hair replacement which involves making a 3D-printed mould of the wearer's head.

To help raise the funds, the clinic’s founders, Hayley Jennings and Jessica Patrick, plan to walk the Yorkshire Three Peaks.

Jessica said: "At Yorkshire Hair Clinic we see the difference that a CNC hair replacement system makes to those struggling with hair loss. The newly restored confidence clients leave the clinic with is a joy to watch. We can’t wait to see that in Bonnie."

What causes alopecia?

Alopecia is the loss of hair, in some cases from the head but it can affect the entire body. It can be temporary or permanent.

Anyone can lose hair on their head, but it's more common in men.

People typically lose 50 to 100 hairs a day. This usually isn't noticeable because new hair is growing in at the same time. Hair loss occurs when new hair doesn't replace the hair that has fallen out.

Hair loss is often hereditary, but can be caused by any of the following factors: