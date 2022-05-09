Two people have been arrested over the theft of a blue plaque dedicated to police racism victim David Oluwale.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police launched a hate crime investigation after the plaque was removed from Leeds Bridge just hours after it had been unveiled on 25 April.

West Yorkshire Police said a man in his thirties was arrested in Leeds at 8am today, 9 May, on suspicion of theft.

The force has also revealed that a man was arrested on 28 April and was later released under investigation.

Mr Oluwale, a Nigerian immigrant, was chased to his death by two officers after being repeatedly harassed and beaten in 1969.

He is thought to be the country's first documented victim of police racism.

David Oluwale's body was pulled from the River Aire in 1969.

After the original plaque was stolen, a temporary replacement was also vandalised.

Police say they are still looking for a further suspect identified on 28 April.

The plaque has not been found.