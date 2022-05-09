Skip to content

Woman arrested after alleged assault left two women injured in Kirkstall

Credit: Peter Hampshire/ITV News

A woman has been arrested after an alleged assault on two people in the Kirkstall of Leeds.

A large police presence was seen near Kirkstall Abbey on Monday morning.

The alleged suspect was believed to have headed into a wooded area. A containment was put on while the area was searched.

West Yorkshire Police said two women suffered minor injuries.

A woman has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers said enquiries are ongoing at the scene.