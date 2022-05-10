A "manipulative" accountant who conned a man with learning difficulties out of his £300,000 home before charging him rent to live there has been jailed.

Sukhdev Singh, of Chelwood Drive, Leeds, persuaded his victim – who had the mental age of a 12-year-old – to sign over his inherited family home in Harrogate.

He also tried, but failed, to have the title deeds to the victim’s inherited Spanish holiday home fraudulently transferred.

The victim, who is in his 50s, had been left the properties and two bank accounts worth tens of thousands of pounds when his parents died.

He was led to believe that 73-year-old Singh would look after the funds on his behalf.

But by 2016 Singh had taken ownership of the Harrogate home, which was mortgage-free, and was charging him rent to live there.

He had also spent the victim's money within a fortnight on expensive jewellery, gambling, bank transfers to accounts held by him in India and private school tuition fees.

Three years later the property had fallen into disrepair and the victim approached the Citizen’s Advice Bureau (CAB) for help.

Singh had let the home deteriorate so much that environmental health teams were brought in. They became concerned over the title transfer of the victim’s Harrogate home, and reported their suspicions to North Yorkshire Police’s Economic Crime Unit in 2019.

Detectives began a long and complicated investigation that would ultimately see Singh arrested in July of that year, and the victim’s remaining assets were secured.

Singh was charged with four counts of fraud.

During his trial he refused to accept any wrongdoing and claimed he had acted entirely in the victim’s interests and had merely followed his instructions.

But a jury at York Crown Court found him guilty on all counts and he was sentenced to five years and six months in prison.

Detectives who led the investigation said Singh displayed astounding levels of arrogance, remaining unrepentant throughout his trial.

Former Detective Constable Ian Sharp, said: "This was a distressing case to investigate and my thoughts are very much with the victim.

"Sukhdev Singh had been an associate of the victim’s deceased parents, and had full knowledge of his learning difficulties. He is a manipulative fraudster who displayed a callous lack of empathy for his vulnerable victim. He exploited these vulnerabilities for his own advantage in order to systematically asset-strip him.

"Singh has behaved in an arrogant, deceitful way throughout and appears to have no remorse whatsoever for his crimes."