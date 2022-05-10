A Leeds foodbank has received a donation from an unlikely source – after comedian Matt Lucas won a 175-1 football bet.

The former Little Britain actor and Great British Bake Off host, who is an Arsenal fan, tweeted about his winnings after placing a bet when the Gunners played Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Arsenal won the game 2-1 and, as well as seeing his team take three points, Lucas pocketed £352 from a £2 stake.

He bet that Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah would score first – and that Leeds defender Luke Ayling would be sent off. Both things happened, giving Lucas an unlikely win.

But it also proved beneficial to the Leeds United Foodbank appeal after one Leeds fan cheekily suggest he could donate.

Lucas replied: "That's a great idea. I have just donated xxxx."

It is unclear how much the star donated. But his news was greeted warmly by followers.

One tweeted: " Some bet. And very generous of you."

Another said: "Excellent Matt, lovely thing to do."