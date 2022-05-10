A man has been arrested after a woman fell to her death from a ledge.

Police were called at around 5.25pm on Monday, 9 May, after a member of the public saw the woman outside the fourth storey of a property in Albemarle Crescent, Scarborough.

The woman, who was in her 40s, fell a short time later, sustaining fatal injuries.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The investigation is in the early stages, and we are working to establish the exact circumstances that led to her death.

"A man has been arrested as part of the investigation and remains in police custody for questioning."

The road was closed to allow emergency services to attend the incident. It reopened at around 9.15pm, but temporarily closed again at lunchtime on Tuesday for further investigations.

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police via 101.