A man has been arrested after an armed stand-off with police in York lasting several hours.

North Yorkshire Police were called just before 11.30am on Monday, 9 May, following reports of a man with a knife on Gale Lane.

A search was carried out and the man was found at a property on Windsor Garth.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "He then proceeded to make threats towards officers and a firearms support unit and police negotiator were used to help safely resolve the situation."

People were urged to stay away while negotiations took place. Credit: MEN Media

The road was cordoned off and people were urged to avoid the area for a number of hours while negotiations took place. A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene later on Monday on suspicion of possession of a bladed article and affray.

The spokesman added: "We would like to stress that we are treating this as an isolated incident and don't believe there is any wider risk to the community.

"High visibility patrols will be taking place in the area today as a way of us reassuring members of the public. We would encourage any members of the public who are concerned about the incident to speak to the officers on patrol."