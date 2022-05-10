A couple have been banned from keeping pets after two dogs were among a number of animals found starving and living in squalor at a house in Leeds.

RSPCA inspectors discovered the two collie dogs so abnormally thin that their ribs, hips and spine could be felt through their skin when they called at the home of Julie Pitts and Michael Short in Moorlands Avenue last year.

The dogs, called Toby and Collie, were also suffering from flea infections.

Two rats were found living in a filthy cage, along with a chicken in a dirty pen and a dove with a broken leg and wing confined to a hamster cage.

None of the animals had access to food or clean water.

Following an investigation by the RSPCA Pitts, aged 56, and 63-year-old Short appeared at magistrates' court.

In his statement Inspector Kris Walker said: "The whole house smelled strongly of ammonia and there were dog faeces in the living room."

The inspector took the dogs and chicken to the vets along with the dove, who had to be put to sleep.

In her report veterinary surgeon Jill Atkin said both dogs had suffered from a lack of feeding and veterinary care for a period of around three months, while the dove had been suffering for a period of at least three to four weeks.

Pitts and Short both pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering by failing to investigate the cause of the dogs' weight loss. They also admitted failing to meet the needs of the dogs, chicken and the dove.

Pitts also pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering by failing to seek treatment for the dove.

Both dogs have since been rehomed. Credit: RSPCA

In mitigation, Pitts claimed she rang the vets but was told they were only dealing with emergencies. The court was told the defendant took the dove into her home from children in the neighbourhood and could not bring herself to have the bird put down.

Short was suffering from cancer during the time he committed the offences, the court was told, and his health problems had “deflected him from his responsibility”.

The couple were banned from keeping animals for ten years.

Pitts was also ordered to complete 20 rehabilitation activity days as part of a 12-month community order. Short was handed a 12-month community sentence, which requires him to undertake 15 days' rehabilitation and a nine-month alcohol treatment programme.

Both dogs were later signed over into the care of the RSPCA and have since been rehomed.