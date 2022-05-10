A Scarborough bed and breakfast has been rated the best in the world for a second time.

Toulson Court, near Peasholm Park, was awarded the title in the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Best of the Best awards.

The accommodation was one of only two UK bed and breakfasts to make it into the website's global top five.

Described as a "little gem", Toulson Court has received more than 1,700 "excellent" reviews on the travel platform.

It ranks alongside Tulemar Bungalows & Villas in Costa Rica – the top hotel in the world – and Brazil's Hotel Valle D'Incanto, named the world's most romantic hotel.

The small hotel, which first won the coveted award last year, is run by couple Angela and James Rusden, who said they were delighted with the news.

On their website, the husband and wife team say they strive to provide the "perfect base from which to enjoy all that Scarborough and the surrounding area has to offer".

Toulson Bed and Breakfast is near Peasholme Park in Scarborough. Credit: Toulson Court

The Lord Mayor Eric Broadbent and Scarborough Borough Council tourism manager Janet Deakin will visit the B&B to congratulate the couple, who have been running the business since 2016.

Angela and James took over the running of Toulson Court in 2016 Credit: Toulson Court

Four other Yorkshire B&Bs also feature in the ratings, with Franklin Mount Boutique Guesthouse in Harrogate, Stow House in Aysgarth and Mill Croft Bed and Breakfast in Goathland ranking 10th, 12th and 17th respectively in the top 25 places to stay in the UK.

The 2022 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards are based on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor over the 12-month period from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021.