An ancient artefact containing the blood relic of an assassinated priest was among several items taken from a church in Lincolnshire.

The reliquary, said to carry the blood of Polish priest Jerzy Popieluzko, was stolen from St Nicholas Church on Fishtoft Road in Skirbeck, Boston, between 4pm on Monday, 9 May, and 8.55am the following day.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information. A spokesperson said: If you witnessed the incident or think you may know who is involved, we would like to hear from you."

Who was Jerzy Popieluzko?

Jerzy Popieluzko was a Polish Roman Catholic priest who became a target for the Polish secret service after becoming associated with the opposition Solidarity trade union.

An initial plot to kill him in a car accident in October 1984 was unsuccessful, but an alternative plan to kidnap him was carried out days later.

The priest was beaten to death by three security police officers, who bound a stone to his feet and dropped him into a reservoir, from where his body was recovered on 30 October, 1984.

He has been recognized as a martyr by the Catholic Church, and was beatified in 2010.