Thieves tried to steal a cash machine in a ram raid on a shop in West Yorkshire.

The incident happened at around 4am today, Wednesday 11 May, when a gang forced their way into the Co-Op in Commercial Road, Skelmanthorpe, Huddersfield.

They then used a vehicle to drag the machine on to the street, but fled in a white hatchback towards Wakefield after being disturbed.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is thought that those involved will have been sprayed with a purple dye, as the dye packs in the machine were triggered."

The thieves are believed to have left empty handed.

Kirklees District CID are appealing for witnesses, including anyone with footage, to contact them via 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.