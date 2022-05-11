A convicted paedophile who changed his name before going on to rape and abuse a vulnerable girl for almost a decade has been jailed.

Ian McGinty, from Pontefract, was arrested by West Yorkshire Police in September 2021 after the victim reported that she had been abused by him since 2012.

During the course of their investigations, detectives established that he had been jailed in 2008 under his previous name Ian Hume.

Aged 39 and living in Durham at the time, he pleaded guilty to fondling four girls – the youngest aged 13 – and was jailed for 18 months and placed on the Sex Offender Register for ten years.

But, after assuming his new name, he went on to systematically abuse his latest victim, who was under 13.

He was found guilty following a trial at Leeds Crown Court of six offences, including rape of a child under 13, causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and sexual activity with a child.

McGinty, now 53, was jailed for 23 years and was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and ordered to sign the Sex Offender Register, both for an indefinite period.

Speaking after sentencing, Det Con Kerry Wiles said McGinty's victim "showed absolute strength and courage".

She added: "McGinty put his victim through a horrendous ordeal for nearly 10 years and preyed upon her vulnerability.

"The scale of the offending was significant and sustained and the prison sentence he has received should serve as a clear warning to others of the serious penalties they will face if they commit crimes of this nature."