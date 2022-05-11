Police say a sexual predator ran off through rush hour traffic after trying to rape a woman in Leeds.

The victim, aged in her twenties, was walking along a footpath under the viaduct between Domestic Road and Cross Ingram Road, in Holbeck, on the morning of 5 May when she was grabbed from behind.

She was dragged to a nearby grassed area but a passer-by disturbed the man and he ran off.

The suspect was then picked up on footage from a CCTV camera at the junction of the northbound A643 and Wortley Lane.

He ran along Gelderd Road, over a roundabout and onto the A58 Whitehall Road, where he was recorded on CCTV at 9.24am.

Senior investigating officer, Det Chief Insp Tony Nicholson said: "This was during the morning rush-hour and the area was very busy with traffic at the time.

"The CCTV clip shows the suspect, wearing a black coat with a light fur-trimmed hood, running on the slip road from the busy A643 to Wortley Lane, and it is likely this behaviour would have stood out."

Police are urging drivers to check their dash cams for footage of the man. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

He urged drivers to review dashcam footage, adding: "The circumstances of this incident are very concerning, and we are determined to keep doing everything we can to identify and arrest this man at the earliest opportunity.

"We are continuing to liaise with our colleagues on the local neighbourhood policing team who have increased their patrols of the area to reassure people following this incident.

"I would urge anyone who saw him or who has any information, no matter how insignificant they think it might be, to contact us immediately."

Anyone with information should call the force via 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.