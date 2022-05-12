League One side Lincoln City have appointed Mark Kennedy as their Head Coach ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The former Liverpool, Manchester City and Wolverhampton winger has signed a four-year contract at the club having only managed at one club in the football league before.

Lincoln's new boss scored an early opener for Wolves against Sheffield United in the 2003 play-off final from outside the box.

Lincoln City's new boss Mark Kennedy Credit: PA

Kennedy replaces Michael Appleton who left after guiding the Imps to a 17th-place finish in League One last season.

The 45-year-old has left his role as assistant coach at Birmingham City to try his hand at being the main man.

Kennedy's first stint in management saw him take the helm at Macclesfield Town but the former Republic of Ireland international won just one of his 12 games in charge.

His impressive playing career started at Millwall, then moved to Liverpool as a youngster before featuring for Manchester City and Crystal Palace and ending his career at Ipswich Town.

Arriving at the LNER Stadium just before his birthday on May 15, Kennedy will have a full pre-season ahead of him. The hierarchy at Sincil Bank said they are impressed by Kennedy's knowledge, drive and passion.