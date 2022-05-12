Police are investigating the discovery of a body in a park in Sheffield.

Officers urged people to avoid the area around Manor Fields Park, on City Road, after a man was found dead in the early hours of Thursday, 12 May.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "Officers were called to Manor Fields Park off City Road in Sheffield at 5.06am today following reports that the body of a man had been found."Manor Fields Park is currently closed while officers carry out their enquiries, and the public are being asked to avoid the area."