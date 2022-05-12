The family of a man who died in an e-scooter crash are urging others to wear helmets to avoid the same fate.

Scott Wilson, from Leeds, suffered serious head injuries when he fell from his scooter after he hit a lamppost on 23 April.

The 29-year-old, who had previously survived leukemia, underwent emergency surgery and was placed in an induced coma but died in Leeds General Infirmary a week later.

In a statement, his family said his death could have been avoided.

They said: "Scott’s death in such sudden and unnecessary circumstances has left us absolutely devastated. Scott died as a result of serious head injuries and he may have been more likely to survive had he been wearing a helmet.

"Scott was an energetic, genuine and inventive young man who deserved to live a long and happy life."

Mr Wilson survived acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in his childhood and had been in remission since the age of 18. His medications led to him needed two hip replacements and a shoulder replacement.

His family added: " He was a loved son, uncle, brother, cousin and nephew to a large and diverse family who truly loved him unconditionally. Scott's passing has been extremely difficult for all of our family to process due to how sudden it was."

West Yorkshire Police said the correct driving licence and third-party insurance is required to ride an e-scooter. It also needs to be registered and licensed.

Det Sgt Paul Lightowler, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: "Legislation relating to e-scooters which have been hired under a trial scheme differs, but there aren’t any of the schemes currently operating in West Yorkshire.

"Offences of driving without due care, dangerous driving and any drink or drug driving offences apply to an e-scooter exactly the same as they would to a car."