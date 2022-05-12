A woman who called 999 to report that she had been kidnapped was found by police in a McDonald's restaurant.

Shaelynn Stewart, from Doncaster, prompted a police search operation after making an early hours emergency call claiming that she was being forcibly held in Lincoln, magistrates heard.

Shelley Wilson, prosecuting at Lincoln Magistrates' Court, said: "Shortly after 2am the defendant made a call to the police on 999 stating that she had been kidnapped and held against her will at an address in Lincoln.

"She continued to make calls in the hours that followed, and on each call she gave a different address to where she said she was being held."

Police visited one address given by the 26-year-old but found that she was not there.

At another address, a witness told officers Stewart had been there but had left to go to McDonald's in the High Street, where she was found at around 5am.

Ms Wilson said: "In a police interview she said she had visited Lincoln to visit a male she considered to be her boyfriend.

"She intended to see him then get the last train home to Doncaster. She gave him money but he did hot spend any time with her. She missed her last train home."

Stewart, of College Road, Doncaster, admitted sending a message she knew to be false for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety.

The court heard Stewart had previously been jailed for perverting the course of justice after claiming she had been kidnapped.

Robert Arthur, in mitigation, said Stewart has a low IQ.

He said: "All she can really recall is that she acts very compulsively."

Magistrates adjourned the case for sentencing next month.