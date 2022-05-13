A baby suffered facial injuries after being hit by a motorbike in an early hours incident in York.

The infant was with its parents, who were walking on Burdyke Avenue, in the Clifton area, when the Yamaha motorcycle collided with them and a Ford Fiesta.

The incident happened at around 2.10am on Thursday, 12 May.

The rider and pillion passenger of the motorcycle, both men, sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

The couple and their baby were also treated in hospital for facial injuries.

None of the injuries is thought to be life-threatening.

The road was closed to allow emergency services to attend and police to recover the vehicles involved.

Witnesses, including anyone who saw a dark-coloured motorcycle travelling in the area, should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.