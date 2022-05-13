The mother of two brothers who were convicted of murder has been found guilty of smuggling drugs into the prison where one of them is locked up.

Hull Crown Court heard how Lyndsey Ryan hid the drugs in her underwear during the visit to her son, Jack, in Full Sutton prison, near York.

The court was told an officer saw her on CCTV reach into her jacket and pull out a small package before putting it on a tray on the table in front of him.

The packet contained Subutex, a drug used to help with heroin withdrawal.

Ryan was arrested and taken to Clough Road police station, Hull. On the way, she said: "I won't be doing that again." Ryan had previously been given a suspended prison sentence for smuggling drugs into prison for her other son, Jess Ryan.

The Ryan brothers were both convicted at Newcastle Crown Court in December 2014 of murdering Sunderland man George Dagg, 53, in a "callous and cowardly" attack after he turned his back on them after an argument.

Stephen Littlewood, mitigating for Lyndsey Ryan, said she was put under pressure by her son to smuggle the drugs into prison. "She was being told by her own son that if she did not do this, he was at serious risk of facing harm," said Mr Littlewood.He added: "She is a very vulnerable person who was targeted by her sons making her feel that they would be harmed. Her sons are not getting out of prison any time soon."Judge Sophie McKone told Ryan drugs brought misery into prisons.

"It brings misery to the prison staff who have to deal with this and misery to other inmates, who are bullied and put upon for these drugs," she said. "You may have felt vulnerable to requests from your son but you did something that you knew was wrong because you knew from your previous offence how wrong it was."Ryan, of Torrens Road, Thornley Close, Sunderland, was jailed for six months.