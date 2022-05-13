A man has been arrested after a pedestrian was fatally injured in a collision in Leeds.

Emergency services were called at 1.51pm on Thursday, 12 May, to reports a silver Skoda Fabia had collided with a male on the A6120 Ring Road Broadway towards Horsforth.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old man, received minor injuries and has been arrested.

Road closures were in place in both directions but have since been removed.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for any who witness the incident or anyone who was in the area between 1.30pm and 2pm to contact them.