The death of a mother-of-three in a suspected murder-suicide has "ripped a massive hole" in the lives of those who knew her, friends have said.

Diana Gabaliene, 33, is thought to have been strangled by her partner, Deividas Gabalis, at their home in Sleaford, Lincolnshire.

Gabalis, who was 40, is then believed to have hanged himself. Their bodies were discovered in the property on George Street on 1 May.

Police are not looking for anyone else over the incident.

A vigil, organised by a local women's safety group, will be held on Sunday, 15 May, in memory of Ms Gabaliene, who was from Lithuania and whose children are now being looked after by family members.

Ahead of the memorial, Phil Robinson, who ran Sleaford Fight Academy martial arts centre, where Ms Gabaliene was a member, paid tribute to her.

Describing her initially as "a shy, nervous character", he said: "She fell in love with the sport, she became one of our most loyal, harworking, longest serving members. She set the standard here – she built a really good relationship with my daughter. They were inseparable.

"She earned the nickname here 'Queen D'. Everybody looked up to her."

He added: "Losing D has ripped a massive hole in the heart of this club, but it has brought everyone even closer. We've got a real solid unit, a family feel."

A crowdfunding page set up to raise money for her funeral and support her children has raised more than £11,000.

Sarah Watson, of Sleaford Women's Safety Group, which has organised Sunday's vigil, said: "It was clear to see that this had really affected people in a big way. It was important for me to be able to bridge the gap with her family, to set this event up and bring the community together to mourn the loss but also share memories and tributes.

"It really has rocked the community, there was a lot of sadness.

"She was vey well liked, she was very sassy. She commanded a room - you knew when Diana was in it. I think that's why it will be such a loss."

