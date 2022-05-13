Police have revealed that they had to exhume the body of a woman after her grave was partially dug up in a "truly horrific" incident.

Officers were called to Carlton Cemetery, off Church Street, Barnsley on Monday, 2 May, after concerns were raised by a passer-by that the plot had been disturbed.

They cordoned off the site and erected a forensic tent while investigations were carried out for several days.

On Friday, 13 May, they revealed that the grave was occupied by two members of the same family.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The woman's body was carefully and sensitively exhumed as part of enquiries to examine the circumstances surrounding the disturbance. This work has now concluded."

The woman has now been reburied. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

The woman's reburial took place during a private service at the cemetery on Friday. Flowers were laid on her grave and on the neighbouring graves.

Det Chief Insp Andrea Bowell said: "The family connected to this grave has been kept regularly updated on the work we have been carrying out. It has been an extremely sad and distressing time for them and I would like to thank them for their support and understanding while we carried out our enquiries. They have my sincere condolences.

"I would also like to thank members of the wider community for their patience - I know people have been unable to visit their loved ones while we have been on-site and I am grateful for your understanding."

There were reports of the grave being partially dug up. Credit: ITV News

In a statement, the family paid tribute to those involved in the investigation. They said: "The family would like to thank each and every person that has been involved in this horrific case, for the work that has been necessary and for the work that needs to continue.

"The support we have received and the respect for us and our loved ones that have been disturbed has been beyond anything anyone could imagine.

"There are not many angels in this world but each and every person that has been involved are just that: angels.

"They have gone above and beyond their duty."

Police said the investigation and have appealed for anyone with information to call 101.