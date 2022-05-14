Homes evacuated after suspicious package discovered in Hull

Police have cordoned off a street in north Hull after a suspicious package was discovered earlier today.

A 400-metre safety cordon is in force around Welshpool Close in Bransholme and members of the public are being advised to avoid the area.

The bomb disposal team are on their way to examine the item at the scene.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: "Officers issued a 100 metre safety cordon on Welshpool Close, Bransholme, following the discovery of a suspicious package.

"The cordon has now been extended to 400 metres whilst awaiting EOD to arrive at the scene to examine the item.

"Evacuations are taking place and residents are being advised of the procedures to follow. Please avoid the area until we are able to advise otherwise."