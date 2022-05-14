People return to homes in Hull after 'suspicious package' checked by bomb squad

People in north Hull can return to their homes after "suspicious package" checked by the bomb squad was deemed safe.

A 400-metre safety cordon was set up at Welshpool Close in Bransholme earlier today after a "suspicious package" was discovered.

A number of residents were also asked to leave their homes and avoid the area, while a bomb disposal team examined the item.

Chief Inspector James Glansfield said: “We understand on a day like day today when the weather has been warm how frustrating for our residents it will have been to have the cordon in place and having to leave their homes.

“The item discovered was a cause for concern and had to be examined by specialists to ensure it was appropriately handled and dealt with so not to cause any risk or threat to the public.

“I want to thank all of our residents and those in the local area for their patience whilst the incident was dealt with, as we have to take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our communities and we do appreciate your assistance and understanding.”

The safety cordon has now been lifted. Experts who examined the suspicious package found no safety issues or concerns.