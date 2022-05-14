Red Arrows team member sent home from Greece

Mystery surrounds a decision by the RAF to send a member of the Red Arrows back home from a training camp in Greece.

The aerobatic team, who are based at Scampton in Lincolnshire, are on a four-week pre-season training exercise in Greece.

The RAF did confirm to ITV News that a team member has returned to the UK for "personal reasons", but wouldn't comment further.

They said: "A member of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Display Team – the Red Arrows – has been temporarily withdrawn and has returned to the UK for personal reasons.

"It would not be appropriate to offer further comment at this stage."

Earlier today the Red Arrows posted an update on their website saying the team are excited to be preparing for a summer full of great events.