Relatives of the murdered toddler Star Hobson gathered in Roberts Park, Saltaire, to mark what would have been the little girl's third birthday.

She died almost two years ago after months of neglect by her mother and her partner.

Star Hobson's great-grandfather David Fawcett said the family were still struggling to come to terms with her death.

"It's torn the family apart, we just can't get our head round how it's come to this. We are such a close-knit family," he said.

Great-grandmother Anita Smith said Star would have loved to be at the gathering.

"She would have enjoyed it, she would have been running around and she loved to play. She was a ball of fun and she was my little Star," she said.

The memorial gathering began with a walk around the park to raise money for the children's charity Barnado's.

Star's mother Frankie Smith is serving 12 years in prison for causing or allowing her daughter's death at their home in Keighley, whilst her partner, Savannah Brockhill, was sentenced to life for murdering Starr when she was just 16 months old.

Relatives had spotted signs of abuse and reported them to social services.

A report following a national review into the death of Star Hobson is due to be published later this month.