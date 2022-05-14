Wheels in motion to turn Hull into a cycle-friendly ‘mini-Holland’

Plans for cycle lanes across Yorkshire have been awarded a share of £200 million of Government funding in a bid to spark a "golden age" for active travel.

The Department for Transport claimed the money will help "millions of people" benefit from cleaner air and cheaper ways to travel.

Active Travel England, a Government agency led by Olympic cycling gold medallist Chris Boardman, will oversee the delivery of 134 schemes across the UK backed by £61 million.

Local residents in Sheffield will see new bi-directional cycleways and improved level footpaths, while West Yorkshire is getting two new active travel neighbourhoods in Bradford and Calderdale - with segregated cycle lanes on busier roads.

The projects will create new routes and improve existing ones, making it easier and cheaper for people to choose active and green ways of getting around while better connecting communities.

Nineteen authorities such as Nottinghamshire, Hull and Manchester will receive a share of £1.5 million for feasibility studies into so-called mini-Hollands, to assess how the areas could be as pedestrian and cycle-friendly as Dutch cities.

In addition, £35 million has been awarded to upgrade 44 off-road sections of the National Cycle Network.

The network features routes for walking, cycling and wheeling, which refers to the use of wheelchairs and mobility scooters.

The £200 million is part of a £2 billion commitment to active travel announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in July 2020.

Transport minister Trudy Harrison said: "This multimillion-pound investment will ensure people right across the country can access cheap, healthy and zero-emission travel.

"Active Travel England will be working hard to create a new golden age of walking and cycling, enabling everyone to reap the benefits of a more active lifestyle, creating streets where children can play, and making nicer places to live."

Mr Boardman said: "This is all about enabling people to leave their cars at home and enjoy local journeys on foot or by bike.

"Active Travel England is going to make sure high-quality spaces for cycling, wheeling and walking are delivered across all parts of England, creating better streets, a happier school run and healthier, more pleasant journeys to work and the shops."

Xavier Brice, chief executive of charity Sustrans, which manages the National Cycle Network, said investment in the routes will make "walking, wheeling and cycling a safer, more convenient and more accessible travel option for everyone".

He added: "The network is a national asset that is loved locally."