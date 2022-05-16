Around £100,000 worth of jewellery was stolen in a raid on the home of Sheffield United star Sander Berge – the day before he scored a vital goal in the club's promotion push.

The Norwegian international was preparing for the club's Championship play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest when his property, in the Ranmoor area of the city, was targeted on Friday afternoon.

Two offenders got in through a window before escaping with watches, necklaces and other valuables.

Berge went on to score United's goal in their 2-1 defeat on Saturday.

The Blades said in a statement: "We are aware of the incident and are supporting Sander as much as possible. The matter is now in the hands of South Yorkshire Police and we hope they can bring the perpetrator or perpetrators to justice."

Berge, who signed for United in 2020, played the full 90 minutes in their game against Forest at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon and scored a last minute header.

It gave his side hope ahead of the second leg to be played on Tuesday.

South Yorkshire Police said: " Police were called at around 1.40pm on Friday, 13 May, to reports of a burglary. It is reported that two unknown offenders gained entry to the property through a window and stole a quantity of jewellery.

"Enquiries are ongoing to locate those involved."

