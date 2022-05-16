Chris Kamara pictured in oxygen chamber as he battles health problems

Football pundit Chris Kamara has revealed he has been receiving treatment for health problems in an oxygen chamber.

The former Leeds, Sheffield United and Bradford player, and ex-Bradford City manager, shared a picture with his 1.8 million Twitter followers of him having therapy on Saturday.

After hosting reality show The Games on ITV he tweeted: "Six enjoyable days working on The Games. Back in the oxygen chamber today as the recovery continues."

The 64-year-old, from Middlesbrough, has been battling health problems after revealing he has a thyroid condition which has now caused apraxia – a condition that affects an area of the brain which controls speech.

Kamara took a step back from live tv performances after being diagnosed with a speech condition Credit: PA

Kamara recently announced he would be standing down from Sky Sports after 24 years having become one of the most popular pundits on television.

Viewers became concerned earlier this year when the former midfielder appeared to slur his words during a live broadcast.

He previously underwent a brain scan to check if he was developing dementia after suffering from what he described as "brain fog".

He worried the illness might be related to heading the ball as a footballer, however, his symptoms were instead explained by an underactive thyroid, for which he now receives treatment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...