The RSPCA has launched an investigation after a dog was found with serious injuries sustained in what inspectors believe was an organised fight.

The dog, a brindle and white Staffordshire bull terrier called Star, was covered in blood when it was discovered collapsed in the back garden of a home in Basil Street, Bradford.

RSPCA Inspector Demi Hodby said CCTV footage showed the animal wandering from the street into the garden in the early hours of Thursday, 12 May.

Star is now receiving treatment. Credit: RSPCA

She added: "He had a total of eight open, bloodied wounds which all needed cleaning and stitching under anaesthetic.

"We were concerned when it took him a long time to wake up from the surgery but, thankfully, he pulled through and now seems to be getting stronger.

“He has two particularly deep wounds on his belly and his front paw. He’s battered and bruised so is feeling sore but he’s up and walking around now, and has started eating, which is wonderful to see.

"Vets believe that his injuries have been caused by a sustained dog fight and we fear he may have been used in some form of organised fighting."

She said: "I believe someone has driven him into the area and dumped him in this state."

Star, an unneutered male, was microchipped but with details that did not match up. He is now receiving treatment.

Officers are appealing to local residents to check footage for evidence of where he came from. Anyone with information should call 0300 123 8018.

