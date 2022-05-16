Two people needed hospital treatment after a car crashed through the wall of a house in Bradford.

Emergency services were called to Heights Lane in the city on Friday night after the Toyota Verson lost control and collided with the property, ending up in the living room.

It is understood tenants were in the property at the time, but escaped serious injury.

The aftermath of the incident. Credit: ITV News

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said two people had been injured.

The spokesman said: "The incident involved a car which was in collision with a residential property. Two females were taken to hospital where their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening."

The ages of the people in the car have not been released.

