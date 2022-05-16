A woman who was having an affair with an expectant father has admitted plotting to abort his unborn child.

Georgia Day was sleeping with a man who was unhappy when his long-term partner became pregnant, Derby Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Julia King told the court that when his partner refused to have an abortion, the man resorted to offering other female friends money to get hold of pills that he could then administer.

Day, of Longedge Lane, Wingerworth, near Chesterfield, agreed to do it for free, lying to doctors that she was pregnant in order to obtain the medication, which she then passed on to him.

But the plot was uncovered by the pregnant woman when she discovered the medication under her bed.

Day, who was 21 at the time, attempted to cover her tracks by making a note on her phone suggesting that she had ordered the tablets because she believed she was pregnant.

Ms King said it was clear the note was prepared in case police arrested her and that the pills were ordered with the "anticipation and expectation that the man would use them on his partner".

Searches of her internet history found she looked up ways to give abortion pills to another person and whether it was illegal.Day, now 23, pleaded guilty to conspiring to procure the physical means to procure a miscarriage. Her male lover was acquitted after a trial. The woman delivered a healthy baby later in 2020.

Lauren Fisher, mitigating, said that her client made a "terrible mistake".

She said: "Miss Day was 21 at the time, 23 years of age now, and this is a matter which has undoubtedly weighed on her mind since she made the mistake. This mistake was made perhaps out of naivety or without proper consideration of the consequences, not only for the [pregnant woman] but for Miss Day herself."

She added: "It is something that will remain with her for the rest of her life."

Judge Recorder Dean Crowe told Day: "You are very lucky. Your acts were very foolish, but I accept that they are not ones you are likely to repeat in the future."

Day was given a 12-month sentence, suspended for 18 months. She must also complete 120 hours of unpaid work and pay a victim surcharge.