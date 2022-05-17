Police have issued an e-fit of a man who taunted his victim after exposing himself to her in Sheffield.

The woman was walking to work along Wolseley Road at around 8.25am on Sunday, 8 May when the man exposed himself and started to perform a sex act.

South Yorkshire Police said he then began to taunt her.

He is Asian and described as being in his mid to late forties, of big build and with dark greasy hair. He was wearing a dark t-shirt and trousers.

Anyone with information should call 101.