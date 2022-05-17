A man from Sheffield who threatened to share sexual images of a woman unless she paid him has been jailed.

Nicholas Gleed, from Upperthorpe, forced his victim to hand over more than £1,000 before she reported the crime to police.

Gleed appeared at Sheffield Crown Court accused of blackmailing the woman during a three-month period between December 2021 and February 2022.

He was jailed for 20 months and given a ten-year restraining order.

Investigating officer Rachel Scott said: "We have been able to ensure that Gleed serves time in prison for his actions because of the bravery of his victim coming forward and speaking to us.

"Threatening and intimidating victims to pay money has financial and mental implications that can have detrimental effects on a person's well-being.

"I hope Gleed’s sentence acts as a warning to anyone who thinks blackmailing a person or using images against them is acceptable."

