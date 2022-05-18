A driver who ended up on three wheels as he led police on a dangerous chase through city streets has been jailed.

John Procter sped away from officers when they tried to stop him after becoming concerned about his driving in Hull on 10 October last year.

Hull Crown Court heard the 41-year-old, who was in a Renault Megane, sped along Holderness Road, ignoring red lights and reaching speeds of 60mph in a 30mph zone.

He drove so fast that the base of the car hit the road, causing sparks to fly.

When a tyre detached Procter continued on the remaining three functional wheels and drove through more red lights.

It was only when he made a right turn that his car broke down. Even then, he got out and tried to run away but was stopped by officers.

Procter admitted dangerous driving. He also admitted failing to surrender after missing a court appearance in November.

Nigel Clive, mitigating, said it was "not the worst case of dangerous driving this court has heard".

"No one was injured or at risk although I accept that was more down to luck," he added.Mr Clive said his client was under stress after the break down of his family when his father died.But Judge Sophie McKone said it was a "very serious case".

She added: "It wasn’t just the driving but the car was in a very dangerous state so much so you ended driving with three wheels. It was by luck nobody was injured."Procter was jailed for ten months for dangerous driving and a further month consecutively for failing to surrender. He was also banned from driving for 12 months.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.