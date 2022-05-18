A grieving family has paid tribute to a mother-of-two from Grimsby who died in a motorway crash – and thanked those who tried to save her.

Rachel Smith, 38, was returning from a night out with a friend on 14 May, when the car she was a passenger in left the eastbound carriageway of the M180 near Scunthorpe and hit a tree.

Despite the attempts of two passing motorists to rescue her, she died at the scene.

Her brother, Karl Smith, said: "We are all shocked and devastated by what happened. The men who stopped did their best, while other cars were just speeding past. She was such a loving mother and devoted to all her family. Her sister is expecting a child very soon so she is not going to meet her niece."

Ms Smith's mother, Pam, added: "She was a wonderful daughter and mother."Humberside Police have appealed for witnesses.

A spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends as they come to terms with their loss. They are being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time."Anyone with dashcam footage, or information, should call the non-emergency number 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.