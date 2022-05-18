An Italian chef has been named as the victim of a suspected murder in a Sheffield park.

The body of Carlo Giannini was found by a member of the public in Manor Fields Park, off City Road, in the early hours of Thursday, 12 May. He had been stabbed to death.

The 34-year-old was originally from Italy but had moved to Sheffield.

Reports in his home country said he had moved to Northern Europe to work in restaurants and that he opened his own pizzeria in Germany before travelling to the UK.

Mr Giannini was found in Manor Fields Park. Credit: ITV News

South Yorkshire Police said his family were being supported by specialist officers "at this awfully difficult time".

An 18-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of murder, along with a number of other offences.

A police spokesperson said: "Detectives are keen to speak to more witnesses who may have seen or heard something which could help them in the lead up to Carlo’s death.

Mr Giannini was seen entering the park the night before he was found. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

"They are releasing this CCTV image from the night of last Wednesday, 11 May, which shows Carlo entering Manor Fields Park in what could be the moments leading up to his death.

"The photo was taken at about 11.05pm. If anybody believes they saw Carlo around this time saw where he went or anybody else in the area at that time near to him we would love to hear from you."

Anyone with information should call police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.